Down Syndrome Alabama awards two local students with Jake Pratt Scholarship for college programs

By Shelby Myers
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Down Syndrome Alabama handed out five grants to students looking to further their education after high school.

The ceremony was in Birmingham, but two of the recipients are from the Gulf Coast. Serah Jeppsen is from Dauphin Island and Cooper Long is from Fairhope.

Long landed the grand prize of $5,000. He’ll be heading to the University of Alabama as part of its Crossing Points program.

Jeppsen, a Dauphin Island native, is enrolled at the University of South Alabama in the Passages program. She was awarded $1,000 for tuition.

Jake Pratt, originally from Vestavia Hills, went to Clemson and then got a job with UPS. Because of him, UPS and Down Syndrome Alabama started the scholarship last year.

Jake said he’s happy to help others live out their dreams, too!

“So they can go to college and to support them so if they get their scholarship they can live out their dreams and go to college,” said Pratt.

The executive director of Down Syndrome Alabama, Melissa Haughery said there was a time when people who had down syndrome couldn’t even go to college.

“When these students were born 18 years ago, the thought of post secondary education didn’t exist and society saw there was a need, because what every parent wants is for their children to be independent and productive members of society and this gives them the opportunity to do just that,” Haughery said.

To be eligible for the scholarship, each student had to apply, submit letters of recommendation and write a personal essay.

