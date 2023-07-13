Fairhope Police posting reminders on social media about low-speed vehicles

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Downtown Fairhope is no stranger to low-speed vehicles. But police still want people to know the rules of the road.

And for users of those low-speed vehicles, it starts with knowing the difference between those and golf carts.

“Alabama’s rules say you can’t take a golf cart and change it into a low-speed vehicle. It’s not allowed. Basically, if you looked at them side by side, you would have to know what to look for in low-speed vehicles versus a golf cart,” Charles Armbruster said.

For drivers, the issues they have revolve around safety.

Only licensed drivers are permitted to use low-speed vehicles and the same traffic laws apply.

And they can only be driven on roads at 35 miles per hour or less. But that’s not always the case.

“It’s the safety. I’ve seen children sitting on the back. There are no belts on them. No airbags. No crush-proof doors on those things,” Ron Meszaros said.

But both sides agree that putting out more reminders can be a good thing.

“Very much so. I think it’s a very good community service,” Armbruster said.

And if you do use those vehicles, you’re required to wear a seatbelt.

