GulfChat at GulfQuest: The Rise and Fall of Riverboats in Alabama

By Joe Emer
Published: Jul. 13, 2023
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There’s a big event coming to GulfQuest in downtown Mobile.

Check out the info below!

GulfChat: The Rise and Fall of Riverboats in Alabama

Speaker - Tom McGehee Museum Director of Bellingrath Gardens and Home

July 13, GulfQuest, 6pm (FREE!)

Also, GulfQuest talks about a few new exhibits opening soon!

GulfQuest, National Maritime Museum of the Gulf of Mexico

155 South Water Street

Mobile, AL 36602

www.gulfquestmuseum.com

