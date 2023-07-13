GulfChat at GulfQuest: The Rise and Fall of Riverboats in Alabama
Published: Jul. 13, 2023
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There’s a big event coming to GulfQuest in downtown Mobile.
Check out the info below!
GulfChat: The Rise and Fall of Riverboats in Alabama
Speaker - Tom McGehee Museum Director of Bellingrath Gardens and Home
July 13, GulfQuest, 6pm (FREE!)
Also, GulfQuest talks about a few new exhibits opening soon!
GulfQuest, National Maritime Museum of the Gulf of Mexico
155 South Water Street
Mobile, AL 36602
