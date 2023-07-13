Helping Hands Ministry and Emergency Food Pantry in need of donations

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Helping Hands Ministry and Emergency Food Pantry holds a grocery giveaway to help those in need every single month. Executive director Nanda Morris says the charitable organization has delivered about 1,100 bags of groceries to individuals and families this year alone.

“There are many food pantries in this county, and we don’t seek to be one of them,” Morris said. “What we’re doing is filling the gap where we see the need. We do to the homebound, the homeless and the hungry, so people that can’t come to a food pantry, we deliver.”

For the month of July, the organization is asking for donations of household cleaning supplies. On July 29, it will hold a grocery giveaway at an RV park in Semmes.

“We go out to the communities to hold grocery giveaways, to places where people don’t normally go, like the RV park we’re going to,” Morris said. “Not just to bring them groceries, but them to bring all the needs, cleaning supplies, some produce, fresh produce, and so we’re just trying to fill the need here.”

The following items are just a few examples of what the organization is asking for:

Dish soap

Laundry detergent

Bathroom cleaning supplies

Paper towels

If you would like to make a donation or need assistance, you can contact Helping Hands Ministry and Emergency Food Pantry at 251-216-6615. You can also learn more about the organization by visiting its website HERE.

