How to be a ‘catvocate’ and encourage positive play for feline fun and happiness

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alex Johnson, one of the top animal behavior experts in the nation, joined us on Studio10 to encourage pet parents to become ‘catvocates.’ This means engaging in positive, interactive play daily to keep cats physically and mentally stimulated and to strengthen the bond pet parents have with their cuddly kitties. She shares new research showing that constructive play is essential for the long-term health of cats. Johnson will also introduce the new Friskies Playfuls, a unique new round-shaped treat that is designed to roll and inspire play in cats.

LEARN HOW POSITIVE PLAY CREATES ‘FRISKIES’ FELINES:

•BRAIN DEVELOPMENT — Play that influences and improves pet wellbeing

•REINFORCEMENT — Why keeping pets mentally & physically stimulated strengthens bonds

•CHANGING BEHAVIORS — Daily play to keep pets engaged while eliminating boredom that often leads to unwanted behaviors

•TASTY TOSS & ROLL — Treats enriched for complete nutrition that are available in several flavors and that are

About Alex Johnson:

Alex Johnson has dedicated her career to improving animal welfare by engineering and designing animal safety enrichment products and activities for exotic and companion animals. She has worked with zoos, animal rescues and companion animal organizations around the world in designing, consulting, and coordinating enrichment. She has also engineered award-winning pet safety devices and the first crash-test dog, now housed in the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History.

