iHeart Media Weekend Rundown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - iHeart Media’s Randy Kennedy is here with a rundown of this weekend’s events.

BLUE MARLIN GRAND CHAMPIONSHIP- Thurs-Sat, The Wharf, Orange Beach

The Greatest Show in Sportfishing is unlike any other fishing tournament with huge fish and even bigger purses. It is the final leg of the Gulf Coast Triple Crown Series, so don’t miss the chance to witness this year’s tournament fleet and prized catches. Come early to enjoy industry-related vendors and try your hand at the St. Jude Fighting Chair Challenge — a real sportfishing fighting chair that is similar to “tug-o-war” against a friend while raising money for the kids at St. Jude. CLICK HERE

THOMAS RHETT with COLE SWINDELL and special guest NATE SMITH- Thurs 7:30pm, Mississippi Coast Coliseum, Biloxi CLICK HERE

PARKER McCOLLUM with special guests MORGAN WADE and DALTON DOVER- Sat 7:30pm, The Wharf Amphitheater, Orange Beach CLICK HERE

JABBAWOCKEEZ- Fri 7pm; Sat/Sun 3pm & 7pm (July 14-16 and 21-23), Beau Rivage Biloxi

The world-famous dance crew has produced a show focusing on original and innovative choreography and synchronized dance moves set to heart-pounding music. CLICK HERE

LODA ART WALK: DANCE DAY & NATIONAL TATTOO DAY- Fri 6pm-9pm, Lower Dauphin Arts District, Downtown Mobile

Enjoy a Silent disco Party at the KIDS ZONE. Or maybe show off your ink in the 2nd Annual Tattoo Contest! This event will highlight creatives within our community, including visual artists, musical performers, local restaurants, art galleries, small businesses, and more. CLICK HERE

ROLL MOBILE SKATE NIGHT- Fri 6pm-9pm, Bienville Square, downtown Mobile

Mobile Parks & Recreation is closing off the streets and turning Bienville Square into a giant roller rink, complete with lights and a live DJ! Bring your skates or bring a chair to watch! Roller skates and roller blades only. CLICK HERE

KIDS DAY: PRINCESSES IN THE PARK SING-A-LONG - Sat 4pm-7pm, Mardi Gras Park, downtown Mobile

Kids Day is a Quarterly Event that is just for the KIDS! Each event is different and fun for all ages! Your every wish will come true when we bring your beloved characters to life. Kids Day and Saturdays at the Coop Concert Series team up for Princesses in the Park sing-alongs, stories, dancing, games and so much more! CLICK HERE

