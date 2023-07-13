Advertise With Us
Jury reaches verdict on Pittsburgh synagogue shooter’s eligibility for federal death penalty

FILE - A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue...
FILE - A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, Apr. 19, 2023. A jury reached a verdict Thursday on whether the gunman who killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018 is eligible for the death penalty. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A jury reached a verdict Thursday on whether the gunman who killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018 is eligible for the death penalty.

The government is seeking capital punishment for Robert Bowers, who raged against Jewish people online before storming the Tree of Life synagogue with an AR-15 rifle and other weapons in the nation’s deadliest antisemitic attack. Prosecutors argued that Bowers — who spent six months planning the attack and has since expressed regret that he didn’t kill more people — had formed the requisite legal intent to kill.

Bowers’ lawyers argued that his ability to form intent was impaired by mental illness and a delusional belief that he could stop a genocide of white people by killing Jews.

The jurors indicated they have reached a verdict on whether the federal death penalty applies to Bowers’ crimes. It will be announced Thursday morning.

If the jurors decide Bowers is eligible for the death penalty, that would set the stage for further evidence and testimony on whether he should be sentenced to death or life in prison.

If the jurors decide Bowers is ineligible for the death penalty, he will be sentenced to life.

Bowers, 50, a truck driver from suburban Baldwin, killed members of three congregations who had gathered at the Tree of Life synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018. He also wounded two worshippers and five police officers.

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

