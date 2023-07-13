Advertise With Us
Man arrested for allegedly stabbing and firing shots at adult son

By Ariel Mallory
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CREOLA, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his adult son and firing shots at him.

MCSO, Creola PD and Satsuma PD responded to a domestic dispute at the 300 block of Lister Lane after 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, according to authorities.

Deputies said a father stabbed his son and then barricaded himself inside the house alone.

The son was transported to Infirmary Hospital and his condition is not unknown at this time, according to officials.

MCSO said they were able to take the father, Ralph Walker, 62, into custody.

