Man serving life for murder gets more time for other felonies

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Sabronte Rhodes, the man who was already sentenced to life without parole for the murder of Johnny Soekhies back in 2020, was sentenced to more prison time Thursday.

Rhodes was sentenced to concurrent 15 year sentences for each of his class C felonies which are: promoting prison contraband, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, and three counts burglary.

