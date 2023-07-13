Advertise With Us
Hire One

MCSO: Man stabbed in Creola, his father arrested

Ralph David Walker
Ralph David Walker(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CREOLA, Ala. (WALA) - A Creola man is locked up at Mobile County Metro Jail this morning after he allegedly stabbed his son in the chest Wednesday, according to authorities.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office was called by Creola Police Department to assist with a possible stabbing on Lister Lane. Deputies responded to the scene and found the victim, Jessie Lee Walker, had been stabbed in the chest, according to the MCSO.

The suspect, Ralph David Walker, and father of Jessie, was detained at the scene. He was taken into custody and charged with domestic violence 3rd menacing and domestic violence 3rd reckless endangerment for threatening his son with multiple firearms and firing at him on several occasions before the stabbing, according to investigators.

The stabbing incident is still under investigation and will be presented to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office and grand jury, the MCSO said.

Jessie Walker was taken to a local hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saraland PD arrest 18-year-old on fentanyl trafficking charges
Saraland PD arrests 18-year-old on fentanyl trafficking charges
Baby Harlow found safe.
UPDATE: Missing 9-month-old girl found alive, per Parrish Police
Noah Hastings, 54, of Foley was identified as the alleged burglar who was killed by the homeowner
Alleged burglar killed by homeowner in Baldwin County
Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos

Latest News

Fairhope PD sends out reminder about golf carts
Fairhope PD sends out reminder about golf carts
FILE - News outlets reported the fire broke out around 3 a.m. Thursday at the Alligator and...
Fire kills nearly every animal at Florida wildlife center
Prichard community seeking legal advice for help with high water bills
Prichard community seeking legal advice for help with high water bills
This photo provided by Hillsborough County, Fla., shows a sinkhole that in 2013 fatally...
A Florida sinkhole that claimed a man’s life in 2013 reopens, this time harmlessly