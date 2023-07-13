MCSO: Man stabbed in Creola, his father arrested

CREOLA, Ala. (WALA) - A Creola man is locked up at Mobile County Metro Jail this morning after he allegedly stabbed his son in the chest Wednesday, according to authorities.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office was called by Creola Police Department to assist with a possible stabbing on Lister Lane. Deputies responded to the scene and found the victim, Jessie Lee Walker, had been stabbed in the chest, according to the MCSO.

The suspect, Ralph David Walker, and father of Jessie, was detained at the scene. He was taken into custody and charged with domestic violence 3rd menacing and domestic violence 3rd reckless endangerment for threatening his son with multiple firearms and firing at him on several occasions before the stabbing, according to investigators.

The stabbing incident is still under investigation and will be presented to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office and grand jury, the MCSO said.

Jessie Walker was taken to a local hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

