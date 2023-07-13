Mobile celebrates ahead of first ever Port City Classic

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It may be July but it’s never too early to get excited for college football. Fans from Grambling State and Alabama State University packed the lobby at Ladd Peebles Stadium ahead of the first ever Port City Classic.

“It’s been a long time coming and I’m actually excited and I can actually show you how excited I am with my ASU shirt and my ASU hat,” said Paula Hall.

The coaches also getting in on the fun themselves.

“Coach Jackson didn’t want to come because he heard how Coach Robinson is with outsiders in our conference, so he said he’s going to send a SWAC guy,” said Grambling State Defensive Coordinator Cedric Thornton.

The classic will be Grambling’s first time playing in Mobile in 20 years. Defensive Coordinator Cedric Thornton says he has good memories from playing at Ladd but he’s also excited to coach against his alma mater.

“For it to be the inaugural game and me to be on the opposite sideline of my alma mater it’s going to be some good moments,” said Thornton. “That black and old gold runs deep with me.”

For Alabama State Head Coach Eddie Robinson Jr. He’s excited to come back to Mobile for the first time since his playing days.

“Coming here four years as a player I understand the importance of playing a game in Mobile and the support we get from our Alumni,” said ASU Head Coach Eddie Robinson Jr.

Bringing a second classic to Mobile is something city leaders like city councilman William Carroll have been working on for a couple of years. Now that it’s finally here he says it will be a huge economic boost to the port city.

“Each game tends to have economic impact in the city somewhere between $7-$10 million so the economic impact to the city is tremendous for one game and one day,” said Councilman William Carroll.

Some of those alumni members are excited the city has another chance to experience HBCU culture from the football teams and the marching bands.

“We’re actually so excited for all the kids,” added Hall. “We want kids we want teenagers, everybody to come to experience the bands.”

In addition to the game, organizers say they plan to have a black business expo the day before the game. Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday November 4th at 4:00.

