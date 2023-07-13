Mobile PD asks for help identifying shooter in Moffett Road gas station incident

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and finding the shooter who fired multiple shots at a Moffett Road gas station Saturday.

The incident was captured on surveillance video.

Police said that at about 9:44 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Clark gas station at 3606 Moffett Road, where they discovered that a known male subject had left the location and returned shortly afterward. He drove through the parking lot and fired multiple shots at another known male subject who was standing next to a vehicle, police said.

As a result of the shooting incident, an unoccupied vehicle sustained damage. After the incident, the male subject fled the scene in his vehicle, police said.

No injuries were reported in connection with this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation, police said. If you have any information or recognize the individual shown in the attached photo and video, you are asked to contact the MPD at 251-208-7211.

he Mobile Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and finding the shooter who fired multiple shots at a Moffett Road gas station. Police said the individual pictured at left, who was seated inside the car at right, fired multiple shots. (Mobile Police Department)

