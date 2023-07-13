Advertise With Us
Hire One

Mobile PD asks for help identifying shooter in Moffett Road gas station incident

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and finding the shooter who fired multiple shots at a Moffett Road gas station Saturday.

The incident was captured on surveillance video.

Police said that at about 9:44 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Clark gas station at 3606 Moffett Road, where they discovered that a known male subject had left the location and returned shortly afterward. He drove through the parking lot and fired multiple shots at another known male subject who was standing next to a vehicle, police said.

As a result of the shooting incident, an unoccupied vehicle sustained damage. After the incident, the male subject fled the scene in his vehicle, police said.  

No injuries were reported in connection with this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation, police said. If you have any information or recognize the individual shown in the attached photo and video, you are asked to contact the MPD at 251-208-7211.

he Mobile Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and finding the...
he Mobile Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and finding the shooter who fired multiple shots at a Moffett Road gas station. Police said the individual pictured at left, who was seated inside the car at right, fired multiple shots.(Mobile Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saraland PD arrest 18-year-old on fentanyl trafficking charges
Saraland PD arrests 18-year-old on fentanyl trafficking charges
Baby Harlow found safe.
UPDATE: Missing 9-month-old girl found alive, per Parrish Police
Noah Hastings, 54, of Foley was identified as the alleged burglar who was killed by the homeowner
Alleged burglar killed by homeowner in Baldwin County
Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos

Latest News

Clark gas station shooting incident
Ralph David Walker
MCSO: Man stabbed in Creola, his father arrested
Fairhope PD sends out reminder about golf carts
Fairhope PD sends out reminder about golf carts
FILE - News outlets reported the fire broke out around 3 a.m. Thursday at the Alligator and...
Fire kills nearly every animal at Florida wildlife center