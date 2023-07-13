Mobile Police: An Argument Leads to Gunfire; Innocent Bystanders Become Targets

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -According to MPD, one guy seemingly didn’t care who, or what he hit while wildly shooting at another guy. He’s this week’s featured suspect in FOX10 News Fugitive Files. Investigators want him off the streets, now.

This is 22 year old Alaa Alrimawi. His street name is “L-A.” Last week, according to police, he and another guy got into an argument inside a convenience store on Overlook Road. But, they say, Alrimawi was in no mood to just “use his words” to settle the beef.

Instead, they say, he pulled a gun and opened fire on the guy, first inside the store, then followed the victim out of the store, still shooting at him. The other guy was hit, but Alrimawi continued to indiscriminately fire away in the parking lot. M-P-D says he shot up a couple of cars-with people inside.

Alrimawi vanished; the victim was treated for non-life-threatening wound.

Alaa Alrimawi is 5 fet 6 inches tall, weighing 152 pounds. Police believe he’s still in the area, but warns not to approach him. As you just heard, he’s armed and dangerous. “L-A” does have a previous criminal record, but now, you can add attempted murder, as well as two counts of shooting into occupied vehicles.

If you know where Alrimawi is-call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files -Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. You don’t have to leave your name when you make the call.

