The PACT Theatre Company presents ‘Mean Girls: The Musical’

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was provided by event organizers:

The PACT Theatre Company is pleased to produce Mean Girls: The Musical—the record-breaking new musical comedy produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Pictures, based on the hit film—in Mobile, Alabama from July 13 through July 30, 202. Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film; music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond; and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. This high-energy production is directed and choreographed by award-winning Artistic Director Jacob Rowe, with musical direction by Christie Breland—the same creative team behind last season’s hit, “Legally Blonde: The Musical.” Candy Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order?

By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung. New York Magazine calls Mean Girls “HILARIOUS! A smart, splashy new musical that delivers with immense energy, a wicked sense of humor and joyful inside-jokery.” Chicago Tribune said “Tina Fey writes FUNNIER, SMARTER, SHARPER satire than anyone else in the business.” People Magazine calls the show “FRESH, FUN AND INFECTIOUS – Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin’s songs keep the laughs coming!” Entertainment Weekly calls it “A MARVEL: DAZZLING & HILARIOUS!

Mean Girls: The Musical

July 13-30, 2023 At The PACT Theatre Company

Show Times Thursday-Saturday at 7:30pm Sunday at 2pm

Tickets can be purchased online at thepactmobile.com or by calling 251-306-5056

