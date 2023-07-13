Prichard community seeking legal advice for help with high water bills

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - People in Prichard say they’re still receiving high water bills and getting little help from city officials. Now, they are seeking legal advice.

The group of people are people who live in Prichard that are part of a nonprofit organization known as We Are Eight Mile Community Association.

Last Thursday, Prichard City Council was supposed to meet at 4:30 p.m. However, the meeting actually started at 4 and ended around 4:40. Prior to that meeting the organization, We Are Eight Mile, wrote an open letter addressed to various officials including Prichard Mayor Jimmy Gardner. The letter cited a lawsuit filed by Synovus against Prichard Water board and also requested city officials fire the water board’s current staff and appoint new ones.

We had a crew at Prichard City Council last week because We Are Eight Mile was hopeful city officials would address the letter. However, Carletta Davis, a local community activist, says that did not happen, they have not received a response from city officials, they were not notified that the meeting was going to start at a different time and they’re now seeking help elsewhere.

“The Southern Poverty Law Center has agreed to take the Association on as clients and they have extensive experience with these types of matters,” said Davis.

We reached out to Prichard city leaders and have not yet heard back. The letter was also addressed to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM). ADEM provided the following statement:

ADEM officials met with the public on two different occasions in Prichard to answer questions regarding drinking water, wastewater, and other environmental related interests in that area. As stated during those meetings, the water provided to the City of Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board (PWW&SB) customers is purchased from the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System (MAWSS). There are no issues with the water quality of the water provided to the customers. In addition, ADEM has provided a $400,000 grant to the City of Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board for the completion of the financial audits needed to qualify for drinking water and wastewater infrastructure funding from ADEM. Once the financial audit is complete, additional funding decisions can be made.

We are Eight Mile Community Association, Southern Poverty Law Center and Senator Vivian Figures are having a meeting this evening to discuss legal options.

Those individuals will meet at Vigor High School at 6:30 p.m. Davis is hopeful many people in the community will attend the meeting.

