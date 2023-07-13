Sex offender gets 151-month sentence for possession of child porn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A federal judge sentenced a 74-year-old Mobile man to more than 12½ years in prison on a child pornography charge.

U.S. District Judge Terry F. Moorer handed a 151-month sentence to Frederick Moore. On March 21, 2023, Moore pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

According to court documents filed in connection with his guilty plea, on Dec. 15, 2021, officers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency received a tip that child pornography was being distributed from Moore’s address. After a search warrant was executed on May 4, 2022, agents turned up 540 suspected child pornography images, with the majority being toddler age.

Moore was previously convicted of first-degree sex abuse on Dec. 6, 1994, authorities said.

In addition to imposing the 151-month prison sentence, the judge imposed a lifetime term of supervised release upon Moore’s discharge from prison and ordered Moore to pay $100 in special assessments. Moore will be required to register as a sex offender when he is released from prison and is to have no contact with minors.

