Stormy at times

(WALA) - Soggy conditions are expected to persist on the Gulf Coast in the near term. Rain chances will remain high through the weekend due to lingering moisture. Looking ahead to next week, rain chances may decrease slightly as high pressure builds in, resulting in rising temperatures. Middle 90s temperatures and triple-digit heat index values are possible.

FRIDAY:

Showers and thunderstorms are expected across the area tomorrow, with the possibility of morning showers as well. Have an umbrella ready throughout the day as the rainy weather continues. Seek shelter indoors if you hear thunder while spending time outdoors. Temperatures tomorrow will range from the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

WEEKEND:

Another round of showers and storms is possible on both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will likely have midday and afternoon showers and storms, while Sunday may see scattered storms and a possible complex of storms at some point in the day. Stay tuned to the forecast for updates throughout the weekend.

