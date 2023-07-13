Advertise With Us
Teen accused of killing man at Girby Road apartments has bond reinstated

Xavier Dixon
Xavier Dixon(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Xavier Dixon, the 20-year-old accused of shooting and killing 63-year-old Martyn Hands at the entrance of an apartment complex on Girby Road, had his bond reinstated today, according to court documents.

Dixon is charged with two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and one count of intentional murder for the January 17 shooting of Hands in front of the 61Ninety Apartments, according to police.

Court documents show a judge set bond at $600 thousand with 10 percent of that amount as a cash component for the intentional murder charge and $30 thousand for each discharging a firearm charge, also with a 10 percent cash component. Dixon will also be on house arrest with an ankle monitor and is ordered to not have any contact with the family of Hands.

Joshua and Donald Briskman, the attorney’s for Dixon, have filed to have Dixon’s bond reinstated twice with the first motion being denied at a March 9 hearing, according to court documents.

In the most recent motion, the defense stated that Dixon’s lack of criminal history and that new information had come to light that court should be made aware of was the basis for his motion, according to court records.

The defense has argued that Hands followed Dixon for several miles leading up to the confrontation at the entrance of the apartment complex and was granted a motion to inspect both vehicles involved on January 26, according to court documents.

District Attorney Keith Blackwood said at the time that Dixon was out on bond for reckless endangerment and not having a pistol permit for a 2022 incident when the shooting happened.

Dixon had been denied bond under Aniah’s Law and the case was bound over to a grand jury on February 15, according to court records.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

