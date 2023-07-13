Tragedy on the Baldwin Beach Express Part 1, families talk for the first time

PELHAM, Ala. (WALA) - For the first time, two innocent families shared how their lives were forever changed following a deadly wreck on the Baldwin Beach Express on Father’s Day.

A mother and daughter were killed in one vehicle, and a husband and wife were killed in another. All four were from the Birmingham-area.

It was caused by an alleged drunk driver.

Emotions were heightened as FOX10 News reporter Lacey Beasley sat down with the families.

“We are doing as to be expected is what I tell everybody,” said Clint Speegle, son to victims Tim and Jeanna Speegle. “You can’t in my case lose both your parents and just be thrown this mess and not have good days and bad days. I laugh a lot, and I cry a lot more. I’ve felt this range of emotions I have not felt in my entire life.”

“The loss was so sudden,” said Alex Rettig, family to victims Christie and Maggie Lowe. “It was out of nowhere.”

Clint was raised in Trussville under his parents’ adoring care, and Alex was Christie Lowe’s nephew and closest in age to his cousin Maggie.

They opened up about their unthinkable losses.

Their families now heart-breakingly intertwined after this tragedy.

“Let me start at the beginning of their day,” said Clint, detailing his mom and dad’s last day. “They went deep sea fishing; my mom had given it to my dad as a Father’s Day gift. They left around 7 o’clock that morning. They got skunked and didn’t catch any fish, and they sent a picture of them making a pouty face at 2:08 p.m. I was sitting there watching TV, didn’t think anything of it, and I thought I’ll let them get back to their house in Loxley and give them a call. At about 6:30, my sister called me, and her words were, ‘Clint, the most horrible thing happened. Dad is dead…mom has gone to the hospital.’

All I remember is my world went into this tunnel vision. I dropped the phone. My wife comes running in. I couldn’t talk. I went outside. I got ill, and I was sitting on the wall of my driveway, and about that time Vestavia Police pulled up, and I said, ‘Say it’s not true,’ and they said, ‘Mr. Speegle, we’re sorry.’”

Alex detailed how he heard the news.

“We were sitting on the couch, and my grandmother called Jackie my wife and said there’s been a crash,” said Alex. “At that point, they didn’t know who was alive. I put my hands on my head and went to the kitchen, and I screamed as loud as I could. I couldn’t believe it, and we were in such disbelief that our dinner in the oven burnt, we couldn’t handle the news.”

Clint drove across town to tell family in person Tim was gone and Jeanna was in critical condition.

Alex headed for the coast the next morning, not knowing it would be weeks until officially returning home.

Christie and Maggie died soon after impact.

Two other daughters, 12-year-old Gwynny and 15-year-old Julia were rushed to Sacred Heart in Pensacola along with their dad, Tim Lowe.

They were headed to Pensacola Beach for a family vacation.

“It was really hard being down there, especially with the younger girls because they want to go home, and so did I,” said Alex. “They are doing as well as they can. We are taking care of them. The youngest, she really wanted to get a Grimace shake from McDonald’s. I went to nine McDonald’s, and they were all sold out.”

Tim Lowe was the last to be released from the hospital. He suffered an onslaught of injuries: seven broken ribs, fractured collar bone, dislocated hip, jammed ankles, a small brain bleed, and much more.

“This is going to be a long process for him, but he’s one of the strongest men I know,” said Alex. “The tow truck guy came up to me and said it’s a miracle any of these people are alive.”

In a separate vehicle heading north, Jeanna and Tim Speegle were hit by the Lowe’s after an alleged drunk driver pushed them into oncoming traffic.

Tim died on scene. Jeanna was in for the fight of a lifetime.

“She was alert when we got there on Monday,” said Clint. “Which was a blessing because we did get to have some sort of communication with her. She had good neural function. I was able to look her in the eye, and I said, ‘Mom, you must fight here.’ She was intubated, so she couldn’t speak, and we didn’t want to tell her about dad until it was medically appropriate to do so, and she kept mouthing, ‘where, where, where.’

I’m holding her hand with two fingers, and I said to squeeze my fingers if you promise me, you’re going to fight, and she squeezed them. I said that I don’t believe you, you didn’t squeeze hard enough. I said blink twice if you promise me you are going to fight and we are going to get you home, and she blinked twice. I said alright mom, I trust you, I’m going to sign off on the surgery, and they’ll take you back. That was the last time I was able to consciously have communication with her because then after her second surgery, she never regained consciousness.”

Our Lacey Beasley asked, “Did you at this point know it was an alleged drunk driver?”

“I did not know until much later,” said Clint.

Part two of this interview will air on FOX10 News at 9pm July 13th.

Viewers will hear about the aftermath of this senseless wreck. How are the families holding up today?

Who were the four victims…their lives, their stories, their legacies?

Even with four people passing, somehow their families grew.

