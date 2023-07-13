Advertise With Us
Truck struck by lightning on top of bridge

By Lee Peck
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Some wet weather across the Gulf Coast -- mixed in with a lot of lightning.

One driver finding that out Wednesday afternoon on top of the General W.K. Wilson Jr. Bridge (better known as the Dolly Parton bridge). As the weather moved through - a truck driving over the bridge was struck by lightning. Creola Police and Firefighters responded. The driver told first responders -- she recalled seeing a quick purple flash and her vehicle began shaking -- almost immediately shutting off. We’re told the electrical system in the 2017 truck was completely fried. She did have enough momentum to pull over to the side. She wasn’t injured -- but shaken up -- as you can imagine.

From Mobile to Baldwin County and beyond -- the rain and lightning continued off and on for much of the day. Water Street -- of course being Water Street. Most vehicles going full speed ahead the puddled water between the interstate off ramp and GulfQuest -- while others took a slower -- “better safe than sorry” approach.

If you haven’t done so yet -- now would be a good time to download the free FOX 10 Weather app. You’ll get notifications -- not only about rain, but severe weather. It’s the best way to always be in the know when it comes to the ever-changing conditions here along the Gulf Coast.

