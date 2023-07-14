17-year-old arrested for pulling knife on teens

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 17-year-old is in custody after deputies say he pulled a knife on a group of teenagers in Walton County.

On July 12, Walton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call just before midnight about a stabbing at the public beach access on Winston Lane in Rosemary Beach.

Witnesses told deputies they were on a beach with a large group of kids who were participating in a trend called “Oklahoma Drills”. In this trend, two males are surrounded by a crowd and supposedly “face-off”, then go full contact. The last one standing “wins”.

When the “drills” were finished, witnesses said the suspect, later identified as Zach Binford Wiggins pulled a knife and started charging at different people with the knife open.

Deputies say a victim in the crowd was eventually cut by Wiggins.

WCSO reportedly searched around Winston Lane and found the knife, the suspect’s backpack with blood from the victim, and the suspect’s owner key card for a Rosemary Beach address.

Officials say they arrived at the address on West Water Street, where Wiggins allegedly ran out the back door from deputies.

On Thursday morning, Wiggins was located and arrested. He’s facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, three counts of aggravated assault, and resisting arrest.

Wiggins had also been arrested in June 2022 after an alleged incident involving the battery of a Walton County deputy.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.