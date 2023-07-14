Advertise With Us
Hire One

3 police officers reportedly shot in Fargo, North Dakota

There are reports of shots fired in south Fargo.
There are reports of shots fired in south Fargo.(KVLY)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) - There are reports of shots fired in south Fargo, KVLY reports.

KFGO Radio in Fargo is reporting three police officers were shot, which matches what scanner traffic indicated. They also say two of the officers are in critical condition.

Fargo police said there is no known threat to the public at this time.

Emergency calls started coming in around 3 p.m. Friday.

There is a large police presence in the area of 25th Street and 9th Avenue South in Fargo.

Fargo Police, North Dakota Highway Patrol, the Fargo Fire Department and ambulances are on the scene.

KVLY will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saraland PD arrest 18-year-old on fentanyl trafficking charges
Saraland PD arrests 18-year-old on fentanyl trafficking charges
Noah Hastings, 54, of Foley was identified as the alleged burglar who was killed by the homeowner
Alleged burglar killed by homeowner in Baldwin County
Baby Harlow found safe.
UPDATE: Missing 9-month-old girl found alive, per Parrish Police
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room

Latest News

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
‘We are trusting God’: Family of 25-year-old woman possibly abducted staying positive
Miss Eastern Shore Pageant set July 29
Miss Eastern Shore Scholarship Pageant set July 29
Two local families receive keys to their new safe homes
Two families move into their ‘home sweet homes’ built by Habitat for Humanity
The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks to attendees at the inaugural Sunday Dinner event, hosted by the...
Jesse Jackson stepping down as head of civil rights organization Rainbow PUSH
Miss Eastern Shore Pageant set July 29
Miss Eastern Shore Pageant set July 29