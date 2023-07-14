4-star wide receiver out of Mississippi transfers to Saraland

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Saraland football has just added another weapon to their arsenal. The top wide receiver in Mississippi, Dillon Alfred, announced on social media that he will be joining Alabama’s reigning 6A state champs this season.

Alfred has already hit the Saraland playbook since his announcement earlier this week and On3 recruiting rankings have moved the former Gautier Gator into the Alabama class of 2025.

The 4-star junior now sits at the number 14 prospect in the state right next to 3 other spartan teammates. Alfred will add to an extremely stacked offense with Texas quarterback commit KJ lacey, our FOX10 Player of the Year, Mr. Football, and Alabama commit Ryan Williams at wide receiver, and our player of the week , running back Santae Mcwilliams. Alfred says he’s going to take every opportunity to shine alongside some of our area’s biggest stars.

“When it’s your time to shine, shine. You don’t know how many opportunities you’re going to get in a game so use it.”

So, what does the 6-foot 167-pound wide receiver bring with him? Well, he caught 58 passes for 1,310 yards and 16 touchdowns at Gautier last season and Alfred wants to bring that same level of play to Spartan Stadium on Friday nights. He hopes to add to a team he knows is chasing rings.

“I’m bringing something that can win us another championship. We have a very good offense and a very good coaching staff.”

That’s exactly why SEC schools have already come calling. Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Auburn, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Missouri, South Carolina, and Tennessee are all in the race for his commitment, but right now Alfred is focused on this season and he’s ready for a new beginning.

“I’m very excited. I can’t wait for the season, man I can’t wait to be with my teammates. I can’t wait for the coaches, for me I’m just very excited.”

