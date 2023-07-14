Blue Marlin Grand Championship at The Wharf promises big crowds and big fish

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - Fifty-seven of the best bill fishing crews in the Gulf of Mexico gathered and jockeyed for position, waiting for the sound of the noontime blast. As it sounded, engines roared, and the chase was underway.

Jim Cox with the Blue Marling Grand Championship is excited to get the competition underway.

“Some boats will run over a thousand miles this weekend chasing down fish…over a thousand miles and some will fish in close…eighty miles from here and sometimes the winning fish is caught eighty miles from here and everybody else has run past the fish, so it’s a big gulf out there and it’s up to you where you want to go find the fish.”

Big fish means big money for the winning boats. In some cases, teams could win several hundred thousand dollars out of a total purse of one-point-six million. That level of competition deserves a big show, and The Wharf makes the Blue Marlin Grand Championship a grand affair.

“We bring the fish right out here to Main Street. I mean, there’s nowhere else you weigh in a fish and you’ve got bars, restaurants, shopping all around and oh, an eight-hundred-pound blue marlin hanging up right next to them. (and jumbotrons this year if you’re in the back, right?) “Two of them. We’ve got one on each side, so you’ll be able to see it all the way down to the Ferris Wheel,” Cox said.

Weigh-ins won’t begin until tomorrow, but the excitement is already brewing at Southern Grind Coffee Company. Alex Harper has seen the tournament grow over the last several years and says they’re getting ready for the crowds.

“We always prepare for it and sometimes it is a little overwhelming but it’s definitely good for business.”

Some folks, like Nikki abd Jay Bonnell, are already getting excited for what’s to come and are ready to see some real sea monsters come to the scales.

“I watch the fishing shows all the time and I’ve seen them catch fish like this, but I’ve never actually seen where they actually do the weigh-in and you know, I’ve seen bass tournaments and stuff. This is going to be really cool.”

In it’s 10 previous years, there has never been a repeat champion. Could this year be the first? Head out to the weigh-ins and find out. It’s free and begins at 5 p.m. both Friday and Saturday nights.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.