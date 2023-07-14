Car crashes into house on Howells Ferry Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There were some scary moments for one family on Howells Ferry Road this morning.

An automobile crashed into their home.

This happened along the 5900 block of Howells Ferry Road.

A fence was damaged, and a street sign was knocked down. It appears most of the damage to the home was in the front porch area.

There were no injuries reported, and there’s no word yet on what caused the crash.

