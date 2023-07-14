Dauphin Street Vault 2023

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A full day of high flying street vaulting is coming to downtown Mobile. The Dauphin Street Vault returns for 2023.

The Dauphin Street Vault (DSV) is a not-for-profit grassroots event to raise awareness for the pole vault and create an opportunity for spectators to see the event up close. Whether you’re competing in the event or just watching, you’ll enjoy the block party atmosphere.

The event is set for July 15, from 8am-9pm on Dauphin Street. Come on out to Downtown Mobile to see this really cool event!

Here’s some more information from event organizers:

DSV is a rain or shine event. We will halt the competition in the event of inclement weather and not reopen the pits until it is safe to do so. We will make every effort to move forward with the competition, in line with USATF protocols. Since the pole vault infrastructure is there either way, we are unable to issue refunds or reschedule the competition.

TENTATIVE SCHEDULE

The following schedule is tentative and subject to change. All flights run back-to-back on a rolling schedule. Pits open for warm ups one hour prior to comp start.

Pit B - Dauphin and Jackson Street

7am | Runway open

8 am | Flight 1

11:00 am | Flight 2

2 pm | Flight 3

4 pm | Flight 4

Pit A - Dauphin and Joachim Street

7am | Runway open

8 am | Flight 1

11 am | Flight 2

2 pm | Flight 3 -- EMERGING ELITE BOYS

4 pm | Flight 4 -- EMERGING ELITE GIRLS

ELITES - Pit A

7 pm | Men’s Elite and Women’s Elite

https://www.dauphinstreetvault.org/

