Advertise With Us
Hire One

Dauphin Street Vault 2023

By Joe Emer
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A full day of high flying street vaulting is coming to downtown Mobile. The Dauphin Street Vault returns for 2023.

The Dauphin Street Vault (DSV) is a not-for-profit grassroots event to raise awareness for the pole vault and create an opportunity for spectators to see the event up close. Whether you’re competing in the event or just watching, you’ll enjoy the block party atmosphere.

The event is set for July 15, from 8am-9pm on Dauphin Street. Come on out to Downtown Mobile to see this really cool event!

Here’s some more information from event organizers:

DSV is a rain or shine event. We will halt the competition in the event of inclement weather and not reopen the pits until it is safe to do so. We will make every effort to move forward with the competition, in line with USATF protocols. Since the pole vault infrastructure is there either way, we are unable to issue refunds or reschedule the competition.

TENTATIVE SCHEDULE

The following schedule is tentative and subject to change. All flights run back-to-back on a rolling schedule. Pits open for warm ups one hour prior to comp start.

Pit B - Dauphin and Jackson Street

7am | Runway open

8 am | Flight 1

11:00 am | Flight 2

2 pm | Flight 3

4 pm | Flight 4

Pit A - Dauphin and Joachim Street

7am | Runway open

8 am | Flight 1

11 am | Flight 2

2 pm | Flight 3 -- EMERGING ELITE BOYS

4 pm | Flight 4 -- EMERGING ELITE GIRLS

ELITES - Pit A

7 pm | Men’s Elite and Women’s Elite

https://www.dauphinstreetvault.org/

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saraland PD arrest 18-year-old on fentanyl trafficking charges
Saraland PD arrests 18-year-old on fentanyl trafficking charges
Noah Hastings, 54, of Foley was identified as the alleged burglar who was killed by the homeowner
Alleged burglar killed by homeowner in Baldwin County
Baby Harlow found safe.
UPDATE: Missing 9-month-old girl found alive, per Parrish Police
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room

Latest News

The Internet Made Me Do It: no sweets challenge
The Internet Made Me Do It: no sweets challenge
Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Clotilda The Exhibition
Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Clotilda The Exhibition
Chatting with Eli Lev
Chatting with Eli Lev
Dauphin Street Vault 2023
Dauphin Street Vault 2023