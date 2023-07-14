Advertise With Us
FOX10 teams up to help Camp Smile

By Stephen Moody
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Camp Smile is designed for children and adults with special needs, and FOX10 is teaming up to help.

FOX10 is volunteering today by serving lunch to the campers and counselors, and we are super excited.

Camp Smile is just like any other summer camp. It’s a four-week, sleep-away camp where campers go for a week at a time. Each week is organized by age. This week campers are aged 10 to 15.

Activities include swimming, kayaking and crafts, and there is even a talent show at the end of the week.

Counselors, organizers, volunteers and families all say it’s just a really great opportunity for everyone involved all the way around.

United Cerebral Palsy of Mobile offers all kinds of other opportunities. The nonprofit organization specializes in helping people with special needs. Its programs start as early as birth, and the organization works with hundreds of families in our community.

