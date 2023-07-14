Heat and storms continue

(WALA) - Soggy conditions are expected to persist on the Gulf Coast in the near term. Rain chances will remain high through the weekend due to lingering moisture.

Another round of showers and storms is possible on both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will likely have midday and afternoon showers and storms, while Sunday may see scattered storms and a possible complex of storms at some point in the day. Seek shelter indoors if you hear thunder while spending time outdoors.

Looking ahead to next week, rain chances may decrease slightly as high pressure builds in, resulting in rising temperatures. Middle 90s temperatures and triple-digit heat index values are possible.

Stay tuned to the forecast for updates throughout the weekend.

