Judge orders more than a dozen bodies to be moved from an illegal cemetery in Prichard

By Shelby Myers
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A judge ordered the bodies of 15 people in an illegal cemetery to be moved across the street to Whispering Pines Cemetery.

According to court documents defendants Cedrick McMillian, Joseph Bonner and New Birth Community church have less than 120 days to move those bodies from Heritage Memorial Gardens and cover the costs.

If families of the lost loved ones don’t want their bodies moved to Whispering Pines, they’ll have 60 days to do object and would have to cover the costs to move them to the cemetery of their choice.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office investigated complaints from angry loved ones in 2019 and later exhumed three bodies from the property, owned by Cederick McMillian’s church. McMillian and funeral director Bonner were both charged with abuse of a corpse after investigators said they found the shallow graves flooded with water, and alleged the bodies were not properly buried.

Earlier this year, McMillian was also charged with failing to register as a sex offender.

McMillian was convicted of sodomy in 2012.

