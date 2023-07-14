Local teams battle it out in Jubilee 7v7 tournament and Big Man Challenge

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Teams from across Mobile and Baldwin County went head to head in the Jubilee City 7v7 and Big Man Tournament.

Thunder rolled in the background but dark clouds in the Daphne sky wouldn’t keep these high school athletes from giving their best.

The Trojans hosted the event, welcoming freshmen, JV, and varsity teams to take on their local rivals.

The day started with pool play spread across seven, 40-yard fields. The quarterbacks threw to receivers and running backs defended by linebackers and defensive backs, while the linemen competed in lifting, agility, and physical competitions to determine a champion.

Many teams with top talent were in attendance. The Fairhope Pirates led by head coach Tim Carter got it done on defense. Kolton Nero and the Foley Lions were in the house, along with Philip Rivers and his St. Michael Cardinals.

Other teams participating in the event included Spanish Fort, Vigor, Mobile Christian, Mary G. Montgomery, Citronelle, Chickasaw, and Baldwin County. Montgomery schools like Booker T. Washington and Carver Montgomery traveled down to battle it out with the best in the south.

Alabama commit Sterling Dixon, a linebacker out of Mobile Christian did what he does best. MGM quarterback and South Alabama commit Jared Hollins was throwing darts today in Daphne.

The Foley Lions went undefeated in today’s tournament, winning all 10 of their match ups to win the Jubilee 7V7 crown. Mobile Christian is the winner of the Big Man Challenge for the 2nd year in a row.

The summer is coming to a close and we are just over a month out from kickoff in week zero. What better way to close out the off season than with a day full of football and friendly competition.

