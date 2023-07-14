Advertise With Us
Hire One

Miss Eastern Shore Scholarship Pageant set July 29

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Gulf Coast has another connection to the Miss America Pageant. A new local preliminary is coming to Baldwin County.

Walt James and Dr. Kathryn Knight sat down with FOX10′s Lee Peck to discuss the Miss Eastern Shore Scholarship Pageant.

The pageant will be held at 6 p.m. July 29 at Coastal Alabama Community College.

The newly crowned Miss Alabama, Brianna Burrell, will be the emcee of the pageant and will also be performing.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saraland PD arrest 18-year-old on fentanyl trafficking charges
Saraland PD arrests 18-year-old on fentanyl trafficking charges
Noah Hastings, 54, of Foley was identified as the alleged burglar who was killed by the homeowner
Alleged burglar killed by homeowner in Baldwin County
Baby Harlow found safe.
UPDATE: Missing 9-month-old girl found alive, per Parrish Police
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room

Latest News

Gov. Ivey announces $67 million in GOMESA funds
Gov. Ivey announces $67 million in GOMESA funds
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
‘We are trusting God’: Family of 25-year-old woman possibly abducted staying positive
Two local families receive keys to their new safe homes
Two families move into their ‘home sweet homes’ built by Habitat for Humanity
Miss Eastern Shore Pageant set July 29
Miss Eastern Shore Pageant set July 29