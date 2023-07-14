Miss Eastern Shore Scholarship Pageant set July 29

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Gulf Coast has another connection to the Miss America Pageant. A new local preliminary is coming to Baldwin County.

Walt James and Dr. Kathryn Knight sat down with FOX10′s Lee Peck to discuss the Miss Eastern Shore Scholarship Pageant.

The pageant will be held at 6 p.m. July 29 at Coastal Alabama Community College.

The newly crowned Miss Alabama, Brianna Burrell, will be the emcee of the pageant and will also be performing.

