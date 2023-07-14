Advertise With Us
Mix of sun and clouds but some storms too

By Michael White
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a very humid morning on the Gulf Coast with temperatures starting off in the low 80s as of 5 a.m. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds but storms are also going to be in the forecast. Heavy rain/lightning will continue to be the primary threats. As for rain coverage, it will remain in the 60% range today through the weekend so plan on periods of storms each day, but nothing that will last all day long.

The heat levels will build next week and the rain/storm coverage will begin to fall. Rain chances will drop down to the 30% range so some of you will see pop up storms next week but most won’t.

In the Tropics, “Don” which is a subtropical storm, will meander in the North Atlantic through next week but is no threat to us. Remember, the active part of the season will ramp up Aug. 1.

