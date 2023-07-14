Advertise With Us
MPD: Man in hospital gown arrested driving stolen John Deere Gator

(File image - Pixabay)
By WALA Staff
Updated: 7 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department on Thursday arrested a 46-year-old man who they said drove a John Deere Gator down Airport Boulevard while wearing a hospital gown.

MPD said officers observed the man driving the utility vehicle east on Airport Boulevard around 8:55 a.m. Thursday. Officers conducted a traffic stop and detained the driver, later identified as Christopher Barker.

Officers discovered that the John Deere Gator was stolen, authorities said.

