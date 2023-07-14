Advertise With Us
Hire One

Pensacola father, son accused of possessing child porn

Christopher C. Luckie (left); Ethan C. Luckie (right)
Christopher C. Luckie (left); Ethan C. Luckie (right)(Escambia County Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola police arrested a Pensacola father and son accused of possessing child pornography.

Police executed a search warrant on Wednesday at a home in the 6400 block of Guilford Drive and arrested 56-year-old Christopher C. Luckie and his son, 23-year-old Ethan C. Luckie. Both are accused of possession of 10 or more images of child porn, according to the Pensacola Police Department. Authorities said evidence was seized from the residence.

Each is being held on a $600,000 bond, according to Escambia County Jail records. Each is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 4.

The ICAC Task Force assisted the PPD with this investigation.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saraland PD arrest 18-year-old on fentanyl trafficking charges
Saraland PD arrests 18-year-old on fentanyl trafficking charges
Noah Hastings, 54, of Foley was identified as the alleged burglar who was killed by the homeowner
Alleged burglar killed by homeowner in Baldwin County
Baby Harlow found safe.
UPDATE: Missing 9-month-old girl found alive, per Parrish Police
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room

Latest News

MPD and Mobile Housing Authority hosting basketball tournament
MPD and Mobile Housing Authority hosting basketball tournament
Decorated WWII Buffalo Soldier Billie McFadden passes away
Decorated WWII Buffalo Soldier Billie McFadden passes away
Decorated WWII Buffalo Soldier Billie McFadden passes away
Decorated WWII Buffalo Soldier Billie McFadden passes away
Bringing a second classic to Mobile is something city leaders have been working on for a couple...
Mobile celebrates ahead of first ever Port City Classic