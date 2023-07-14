Pensacola father, son accused of possessing child porn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola police arrested a Pensacola father and son accused of possessing child pornography.

Police executed a search warrant on Wednesday at a home in the 6400 block of Guilford Drive and arrested 56-year-old Christopher C. Luckie and his son, 23-year-old Ethan C. Luckie. Both are accused of possession of 10 or more images of child porn, according to the Pensacola Police Department. Authorities said evidence was seized from the residence.

Each is being held on a $600,000 bond, according to Escambia County Jail records. Each is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 4.

The ICAC Task Force assisted the PPD with this investigation.

