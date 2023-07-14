Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Clotilda The Exhibition

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This Saturday on Perspectives, Eric is talking about “Clotilda: The Exhibition” at Africatown Heritage House.

The exhibition was built in the community where it shares the name. The new museum is a nearly 5,000 square foot facility that houses “Clotilda: The Exhibition.” The curators say you can expect to hear stories from the captives, from their West African beginnings, their settlement of Africatown and more.

Watch Perspectives to learn more about “Clotilda: The Exhibition”.

