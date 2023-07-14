Recipe: Cold Creole Tomato Pasta Sauce

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino, Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

6 ripe Creole tomatoes, cut into ¼-inch pieces

4 cloves garlic, chopped

½ cup chopped fresh basil

Sea salt, to taste

Red pepper flakes, to taste

Rouses Olive Oil, to taste

1 pound spaghetti

1 cup grated Pecorino Romano or Parmesan cheese

STEPS:

Place cut tomatoes in a large bowl. Add garlic and chopped basil. Season with salt and red pepper, and drizzle generously with olive oil. Let marinate for 45 minutes.

Cook spaghetti in large pot of boiling water until al dente. Drain and add spaghetti to bowl with tomato mixture. Stir well to coat spaghetti, and serve with grated cheese on the side.

