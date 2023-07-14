Advertise With Us
Hire One

Recipe: Cold Creole Tomato Pasta Sauce

By Allison Bradley
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino, Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

  • 6 ripe Creole tomatoes, cut into ¼-inch pieces
  • 4 cloves garlic, chopped
  • ½ cup chopped fresh basil
  • Sea salt, to taste
  • Red pepper flakes, to taste
  • Rouses Olive Oil, to taste
  • 1 pound spaghetti
  • 1 cup grated Pecorino Romano or Parmesan cheese

STEPS:

Place cut tomatoes in a large bowl. Add garlic and chopped basil. Season with salt and red pepper, and drizzle generously with olive oil. Let marinate for 45 minutes.

Cook spaghetti in large pot of boiling water until al dente. Drain and add spaghetti to bowl with tomato mixture. Stir well to coat spaghetti, and serve with grated cheese on the side.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

  • 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391
  • 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715
  • 112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124
  • 4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020
  • 6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552
  • 7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026
  • 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saraland PD arrest 18-year-old on fentanyl trafficking charges
Saraland PD arrests 18-year-old on fentanyl trafficking charges
Noah Hastings, 54, of Foley was identified as the alleged burglar who was killed by the homeowner
Alleged burglar killed by homeowner in Baldwin County
Baby Harlow found safe.
UPDATE: Missing 9-month-old girl found alive, per Parrish Police
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room

Latest News

BBQ Ribs
Recipe: Smoked BBQ Ribs
Pepsi SoundStage: Eli Lev
Pepsi SoundStage: Eli Lev
On-The-Go Lifestyle Essentials
On-The-Go Lifestyle Essentials
The Internet Made Me Do It: no sweets challenge
The Internet Made Me Do It: no sweets challenge