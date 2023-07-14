Recipe: Cold Creole Tomato Pasta Sauce
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Recipe courtesy Chef Nino, Rouses Markets
INGREDIENTS:
- 6 ripe Creole tomatoes, cut into ¼-inch pieces
- 4 cloves garlic, chopped
- ½ cup chopped fresh basil
- Sea salt, to taste
- Red pepper flakes, to taste
- Rouses Olive Oil, to taste
- 1 pound spaghetti
- 1 cup grated Pecorino Romano or Parmesan cheese
STEPS:
Place cut tomatoes in a large bowl. Add garlic and chopped basil. Season with salt and red pepper, and drizzle generously with olive oil. Let marinate for 45 minutes.
Cook spaghetti in large pot of boiling water until al dente. Drain and add spaghetti to bowl with tomato mixture. Stir well to coat spaghetti, and serve with grated cheese on the side.
ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:
LOCATIONS:
- 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391
- 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715
- 112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124
- 4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020
- 6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552
- 7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026
- 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034
