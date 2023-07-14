Advertise With Us
Recipe: Smoked BBQ Ribs

BBQ Ribs
BBQ Ribs(FOX10 News)
By Allison Bradley
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The crew from Barnyard Buffet is on Studio 10 to make their special smoked ribs!

INGREDIENTS:

  • Pork spare ribs
  • Bad Byron’s butt rub
  • Coarse grind black pepper
  • Honey
  • Butter
  • Brown sugar
  • BBQ sauce of choice

STEPS:

1) rub ribs in butt rub and sprinkle with black pepper

2) smoke ribs at 225 degrees for 3 hours

3) drizzle ribs in honey. Rub in brown sugar crust. Wrap in foil packet with pads of butter

4) bake (wrapped) at 225 for 2 hours

5) remove from heat. Baste with bbq sauce.

6). Bake (unwrapped) at 225 for 1 hour

BARNYARD BUFFET:

  • Monday-Thursday 11am-7pm
  • Friday 11am-7:30pm
  • Saturday 8am-7:30pm
  • Sunday 11am-6pm
  • Barnyardbuffet.com

