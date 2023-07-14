Recipe: Smoked BBQ Ribs
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The crew from Barnyard Buffet is on Studio 10 to make their special smoked ribs!
INGREDIENTS:
- Pork spare ribs
- Bad Byron’s butt rub
- Coarse grind black pepper
- Honey
- Butter
- Brown sugar
- BBQ sauce of choice
STEPS:
1) rub ribs in butt rub and sprinkle with black pepper
2) smoke ribs at 225 degrees for 3 hours
3) drizzle ribs in honey. Rub in brown sugar crust. Wrap in foil packet with pads of butter
4) bake (wrapped) at 225 for 2 hours
5) remove from heat. Baste with bbq sauce.
6). Bake (unwrapped) at 225 for 1 hour
BARNYARD BUFFET:
- Monday-Thursday 11am-7pm
- Friday 11am-7:30pm
- Saturday 8am-7:30pm
- Sunday 11am-6pm
- Barnyardbuffet.com
