Recipe: Smoked BBQ Ribs

The crew from Barnyard Buffet is on Studio 10 to make their special smoked ribs!

INGREDIENTS:

Pork spare ribs

Bad Byron’s butt rub

Coarse grind black pepper

Honey

Butter

Brown sugar

BBQ sauce of choice

STEPS:

1) rub ribs in butt rub and sprinkle with black pepper

2) smoke ribs at 225 degrees for 3 hours

3) drizzle ribs in honey. Rub in brown sugar crust. Wrap in foil packet with pads of butter

4) bake (wrapped) at 225 for 2 hours

5) remove from heat. Baste with bbq sauce.

6). Bake (unwrapped) at 225 for 1 hour

BARNYARD BUFFET:

Monday-Thursday 11am-7pm

Friday 11am-7:30pm

Saturday 8am-7:30pm

Sunday 11am-6pm

Barnyardbuffet.com

