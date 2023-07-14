Residents outraged as legal battles continue with Prichard Water and Sewer Board

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - There was a heated meeting Thursday night in Prichard.

A lot of angry people vented about the legal battles against the Prichard Water and Sewer Board, as well as other issues.

“We Matter Eight Mile Community Association” hosted a town hall meeting to inform citizens of what’s going on with the board.

Several people were upset and angry because they feel they’re being punished for something that’s out of their control.

One man who attended the meeting says the current members on the board need to be replaced because of the way it’s being run.

“Hold them accountable! Don’t raise my water to where I’m working hard and doing what I have to do as a living citizen!”one man shouted.

Prichard resident Sidney Madise who attended didn’t feel his questions were answered.

“It was a very inspiring meeting but a lot of questions was asked, some of them answered, but my question was not answered,” Madise said.

The purpose of the meeting was to inform the community of the current legal battles against the Prichard Water Board.

The Southern Poverty Law Center was there to discuss legal options.

Last month, Synovus Bank filed a $55 million lawsuit against the water board, declaring they are in default on several payments in bonds it took out in 2019.

Synovus Bank has asked a judge to place the utility under the control of a receiver, which could result in rate hikes for customers.

That news didn’t sit well with several people.

“The citizens of Prichard need to get together and just decide we not gone pay them,” Madise said. “If we don’t pay them what they gonna do shut everybody water off. If they shut everybody water off then they not gonna have no money coming in. They gonna have to do something.”

Lawyers with Southern Poverty Law Center say their goal is to find out why the water bills are so high and where is the money going.

The hearing for the lawsuit against the water board and Synovus Bank is set for August 10.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.