Some of today’s storms may bring heavy rainfall

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We will continue in our prolonged summertime pattern here on the Gulf Coast. The chances of rain today are at about 50-60%, with the highest coverage expected this afternoon. Some of today’s storms may contain heavy rainfall. Areas along the Florida Panhandle and southern Baldwin could see increased chances of isolated flooding. Be careful if driving in these storms.

Daytime highs will be right around average, with temperatures maxing out in the upper-80s and the lower-to-mid 90s, but easily feeling like the triple digits. A Heat Advisory (heat indices 105-110 degrees) has been issued for Mobile, Washington, and our Mississippi counties. Regardless, everywhere could be feeling like the triple digits.

Rip current risks are low today and will stay that way into the weekend. Regardless - know what beach you are located on, and where the closest lifeguard stand is.

Checking in on the tropics, we are tracking Subtropical Storm Don. Don poses no threat to the US and will just continue to meander in the Atlantic into midweek next week. We will continue to monitor and keep you updated.

Looking ahead, this pattern will continue, but we could see a decrease in rain chances next week, but an increase in the heat! Make sure to have your rain gear ready if you plan to be out and about in the coming days!

Have a great weekend!

