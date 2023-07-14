Two families move into their ‘home sweet homes’ built by Habitat for Humanity

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was an exciting and emotional day for two families in the Port City as they both moved in to their brand-new homes.

The houses, built by Habitat for Humanity, are ready to serve first-time homeowners, Carmenita Edwards and her family, and Dionne Johnson and her children.

Carmenita Edwards was born and raised in Mobile. She has five children—three adult sons and two younger daughters, ages 13 and 9.

Homeowner Dionne Johnson, a single mother of four teenagers, says she and her family will make the most of all the space. She says the home will be a valuable asset for her busy kids who are heavily involved in sports and extracurricular activities.

Friday’s dedication marked a celebratory day after years of construction.

“I can’t wait to move in. My kids are so happy- you know, I’m just gonna celebrate that this day has finally came,” said Dionne Johnson.

“It’s overwhelming,” added Carmenita Edwards.

It’s a long-anticipated day after the COVID-19 pandemic put the project on hold. However, thanks to over 100 dedicated volunteers and various sponsors in the community, the two homes are now move-in ready.

“It’s a huge day. It’s been a long-time coming,” said Johnson. “To see the finished product.. it’s just mind-blowing.”

Both families are gearing up to turn their houses into homes.

“I love the kitchen because I cook,” said Edwards. “I cook a lot and I like all the countertops and it’s spacious.”

In fact, Edward’s daughter Asia already has a vibrant vision for her bedroom.

“I get to add stickers over here and pink and purple curtains and the sticker over here is gonna have my name on it,” she said. “I’m really excited.”

Next door, Johnson highlights her favorite part of the house.

“This is the best room in the house-- the master bedroom and also attached to it is the master bathroom and a walk-in closet,” she explained.

The Edwards and Johnsons are overflowing with gratitude for the countless volunteers and sponsors who rolled up their sleeves to make their dreams come true.

“I’m so touched by everybody who came out to support. It’s just something different,” concluded Johnson.

“I thank y’all for all of your support and to God be the Glory,” said Edwards.

As these families open a door to a new chapter in their lives, this makes three homes that Habitat for Humanity has dedicated this year alone, not to mention an up-and-coming home in the works.

