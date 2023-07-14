“We are in it together”: Two families forever connected after deadly wreck on Baldwin Beach Express, part 2

PELHAM, Ala. (WALA) - We have more to the grinding wreck on the Baldwin Beach Express which claimed the lives of four people on Father’s Day.

Two families are now forever connected by this heartbreak and now have an unbreakable bond.

Alex Rettig is cousins with Maggie Lowe and nephew to Christie, two of the victims.

“We played with all the same toys, even if they were girly ones,” he said. “She loved to play with horses, and I would put the army men on them to try and make them more ‘manly.’ We had a special relationship, and it’s going to be difficult going to Thanksgiving or Christmas without Maggie and Christie.”

Now, Rettig takes care of his two other cousins also injured in the wreck, 12-year-old Gwynny and 15-year-old Julia.

Their father, Tim Lowe was most recently released from the hospital with a long road of physical recovery ahead.

Rettig reflected on his time with his aunt.

“When I saw them together, it was what I aspired to be with my wife,” he said. “It was beautiful to see. Christie was amazing. She was a lady that I would look at her and go how in the world do you function like this because every single thing was perfect.”

In a separate vehicle were Tim and Jeanna Speegle, college sweethearts, married for 44 years.

Their son Clint Speegle remembers their strong marriage.

“They were like newlyweds,” said Clint. “They loved being together all the time. Digging through my dad’s files the other day, I found a letter he wrote to my mom in 1979 where he told her he had to stop calling as much because he rung up a $100 phone bill, and it had blown his budget. I can imagine how much they still talked on the phone and still showed love and affection for one another from ‘79 to 2023. They never ceased loving one another.”

The aftershock of the tragedy is now hitting Tim and Jeanna’s two grandchildren.

“What breaks my heart and angers me at the same time is that our youngest is not going to get the same enrichment opportunities that our oldest got,” said Clint. “He’s not going to have that time with his ‘Nina’ because of the act of a selfish individual.”

Lacey Beasley: “If there is anything you would like to say to the suspect, if he was watching FOX10 News, what would you want to say?”

Clint: “I’m a big believer in forgiveness. I believe that we should forgive other people for what they’ve done, but I’m also a big believer in holding people accountable for what they’ve done, and if the suspect is watching tonight, I hope he knows that every night when I lay my head, I am praying that the Robertsdale Police Department and the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office does everything they can to hold him fully accountable to the maximum extent of the law.”

Alex: “The last time I hung out with my aunt, uncle, and Maggie could not have been better. We had an amazing time. We were shooting BB guns, and everyone was smiling the entire time. Right before we left, my wife and Christie were talking, and Aunt Christie said, ‘Jackie don’t worry’ because they were talking about having children. She said, ‘Don’t worry about that because I’ll always be there to watch your kids and show you what to do.’ I know that Christie would have been a wonderful caregiver to our children, and she was a wonderful caregiver to everyone. I cannot overstate how wonderful she was, and with Maggie dying at 19 years old, it’s atrocious, and it makes me extremely angry.”

Maggie just finished her freshman year at the University of Alabama, aiming to become a Christian psychologist.

Christie was an entrepreneur and former owner of Evelyn’s Southern Fare in Mountain Brook.

Tim Speegle was the chief financial officer of the Poarch Creek Indians.

Jeanna used her servant heart to help others with her love of music and ministry.

Because of the Speegles love for New Orleans, a second line band lead out the family after their funeral.

Clint: “We’re in this together. When it comes time to stand trial, we’ll be sitting next to each other in it together. When their family sent two representatives to my parents’ service two weeks ago, it warmed my heart to know they cared. When it comes time for Christie and Maggie’s service, you can bet we will be there for that.”

Lacey: “How has your relationship grown through this? You did not know each other before this, and you have a lot of parallels you didn’t know about until now.”

Clint: “I’ve got a new friend. His wife makes drapes. My wife is going to call Jackie and order drapes. We have a common bond now, and from now until the end of time, we are in it together.”

Alex: “It happened for a reason, it being our families. Getting to know them, they are so wonderful. When we talked the first time, I went and talked to my grandmother and said praise the Lord because we got somebody that is awesome.”

Clint: “I tell everybody, I think I told you, I wish I’d never met you. It would be much better if I never met you or met under different circumstances, but we have been placed in this circumstance together, and it’s nice to know that if I’m having a bad day, I can call Alex, and I told Alex, if y’all need anything, call me.”

Lacey: “Is there any way the community can be helping right now?”

Clint: “Find a way to serve. If you want to honor my parents’ legacy, and the Lowe family, find a way to serve and do something nice for one another.”

Alex: “Please, to the people that are watching this, just call your loved ones because you can never expect when something like this happens. Luckily, we were blessed the last time we saw them, it was a wonderful memory that we will hold until the day we die and go see them again.”

To donate to the Lowe family GoFundMe, click here.

