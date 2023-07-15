1 arrested after chase ends on Bay Bridge Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A police pursuit Thursday night ended on Bay Bridge Road with one man being taken to jail on multiple charges.

The Mobile Police Department said officers tried to conduct a traffic stop around 8:47 p.m. Thursday on Navco Road near McVay Drive, but the driver, later identified as 36-year-old Orlando Pritchett of Eight Mile, refused to stop and a chase ensued. Police said the pursuit ended on Bay Bridge Road when Pritchett hit a curb.

During a search of his vehicle, officers found marijuana and drug paraphernalia, authorities said.

Pritchett faces charges of attempting to elude officers, second-degree marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless endangerment .

No one was injured during the pursuit, police said.

