1 dead after deputy-involved shooting in Mississippi

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) - Investigators say the man killed in a deputy-involved shooting Thursday night has been identified as 38-year old Jeremiah Ladner.

The incident happened off Highway 53 near road 401 in Harrison County, Miss.

According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, deputies responded to a burglary call just after 9 p.m. Thursday. Ladner allegedly pointed a weapon toward responding deputies and one deputy fired multiple times at Ladner, killing him.

The deputies involved were not seriously injured.

An autopsy for Ladner is scheduled for Monday.

