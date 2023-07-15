Advertise With Us
Authorities warn of pine straw scam

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities are warning about a scam to sell residents pine straw.

Investigators say the latest scammers were seen in Gulf Shores and they typically target elderly homeowners.

According to authorities, the scammers approach a resident saying they have some extra pine straw left over from a previous job and will spread it in the resident’s yard for a reasonable price.

But then after doing the work, they claim they had to use extra pine straw, which they say caused the price to go up, sometimes thousands of dollars more than the original quote. Unfortunately, some victims give in to the pressure and pay. Authorities say don’t do it. Anyone who gets a visit from someone like that should call police.

