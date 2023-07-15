Advertise With Us
Bodycam video shows Citronelle Fire Rescue battling big blaze

By Lacey Beasley
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) - Citronelle Fire Rescue captured incredible body cam video of big blaze at an apartment complex this week.

It happened at Shadow Ridge Apartments.

Video depicted a 4-plex apartment engulfed in flames and multiple engines at the scene. A firefighter grabbed a hose and began extinguishing from the outside then made his way into the chaos.

Flames cascaded down the walls and took over one room. Another firefighter climbed on a dark object and stuck his head through the collapsing beams to douse the flames.

Georgetown-Fellowship, Oak Grove, and Turnerville Fire Rescue all assisted.

One person was taken to the hospital, and paramedics said he is expected to make a full recovery.

