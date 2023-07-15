Bodycam video shows Citronelle Fire Rescue battling big blaze
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) - Citronelle Fire Rescue captured incredible body cam video of big blaze at an apartment complex this week.
It happened at Shadow Ridge Apartments.
Video depicted a 4-plex apartment engulfed in flames and multiple engines at the scene. A firefighter grabbed a hose and began extinguishing from the outside then made his way into the chaos.
Flames cascaded down the walls and took over one room. Another firefighter climbed on a dark object and stuck his head through the collapsing beams to douse the flames.
Georgetown-Fellowship, Oak Grove, and Turnerville Fire Rescue all assisted.
One person was taken to the hospital, and paramedics said he is expected to make a full recovery.
