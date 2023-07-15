Advertise With Us
Funeral for 98-year-old World War II veteran held in Prichard

Decorated WWII Buffalo Soldier Billie McFadden passes away
By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A veteran who fought in World War II was laid to rest today in Prichard.

Saturday, a former Deacon at First Missionary Baptist Church in Prichard was laid to rest. 98-year-old Billie McFadden died Monday. Many attended the funeral to honor a military veteran who fought in World War II.

“...War was hell during their time, especially when you go to fight for a country and liberate somebody else freedom and you come back home and those freedoms are not guaranteed to you in your own homeland,” said Eddie Irby, President and Founder of 92nd Infantry Division Buffalo Soldiers of World War II.

McFadden was born in Thomasville. He was drafted into the war while in high school and inducted in 1944. The journey eventually led him to Arizona, where he joined a group of all-Black soldiers who made up the 92nd Buffalo Division.

“At this very church (First Missionary Baptist Church) is where I met him because I came in, I was like this and I went in and walked past him and had on my stuff and I said, ‘Sir, can you tell me where – if it is any Buffalo Soldiers here from the 92nd division.’ He said, young man, I am the 92nd division,” Irby adds, saying he admired McFadden. “He lived a good life. He was somebody like a father figure to me.”

While McFadden fought in the war alongside Black men in the 92nd Buffalo Division, another segregated unit of American soldiers joined the war. That unit was known as the Tuskegee Airmen, the first African American military pilots, who helped the U.S. win World War II. Col. Roosevelt Lewis Jr. represents the Alabama chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen and was honored to pay his respects to McFadden.

“Mr. McFadden was an extraordinary gentleman as were the Buffalo Soldiers,” said Lewis. “They did remarkable things. And I’m here today to protect our investment in the future by setting the example of carrying forward what those who’ve come before have done for us.”

