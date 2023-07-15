Advertise With Us
Heat advisory today

By Nicholas Herboso
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This muggy summertime airmass is expected to remain in control over the weekend, bringing high temperatures and a chance of scattered storms. A heat advisory has been issued until 7 p.m. on Saturday for most of the area, as heat index values will be near 105 degrees. However, some lucky areas may see relief from the heat with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. The greatest coverage of storms is expected over the Florida Panhandle, but any area in the FOX10 viewing area may see a shower. Looking ahead, rain chances will decrease as upper-level ridging builds in from the west, which will bring the heat as we end next week. High temperatures are expected to be in the mid-90s.

SATURDAY:

A heat advisory is in effect for portions of our area today, with heat index values expected to reach the 105-109 degree range. If spending time outside, be sure to stay hydrated and schedule breaks in the shade regularly. The other story today will be the summer storms that may help cool some of us off. Like Friday, the highest rain chances will be over the eastern half of our area, but anyone has a chance to experience a downpour. In fact, some of these storms may produce particularly heavy rainfall, so some nuisance flash flooding cannot be ruled out.

SUNDAY:

Sunday will have a slightly different setup for storms, as a weak disturbance may increase coverage of showers and storms, especially along I-10. Once again, some of these storms may produce heavy rain and nuisance flash flooding.

NEXT WEEK:

Rain chances will drop off as we head into the middle of next week, but temperatures will rise. Expect highs in the mid-90s with heat index values in the triple digits each day. If you have outdoor activities planned, heat will likely be a larger issue than rain. Plan to take regular breaks and stay hydrated.

BEACHES:

The rip current risk is currently low for the next few days. However, it is important to pay attention to local beach flags and signs, as rip currents remain the biggest threat to life on the Gulf Coast. Be aware of the weather forecast and current conditions when at the beach, especially with the possibility of storms this weekend. Additionally, remember to pack sunscreen, as the UV index is currently extreme.

