LoDa Art Walk celebrates dance, holds tattoo contest

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s the second Friday of the month and that means one thing in downtown Mobile — LoDa Art Walk.

The event took an opportunity to celebrate Dance Day and National Tattoo Day.

Many people get together to show off their dance moves.

In addition, the 2nd Annual Tattoo Contest took place at the corner of Dauphin and Warren streets. The contest gave people the chance to show off their best sleeve or back piece tattoos. There were also categories for best anime and black and white tattoos.

David Dolan, best back tattoo winner, talked to FOX10 about what his lion piece means to him.

“Long story short, it’s my spirit animal...adventurous, courageous, overcoming obstacles,” Dolan said.

