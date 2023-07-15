Advertise With Us
Hire One

LoDa Art Walk celebrates dance, holds tattoo contest

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s the second Friday of the month and that means one thing in downtown Mobile — LoDa Art Walk.

The event took an opportunity to celebrate Dance Day and National Tattoo Day.

Many people get together to show off their dance moves.

In addition, the 2nd Annual Tattoo Contest took place at the corner of Dauphin and Warren streets. The contest gave people the chance to show off their best sleeve or back piece tattoos. There were also categories for best anime and black and white tattoos.

David Dolan, best back tattoo winner, talked to FOX10 about what his lion piece means to him.

“Long story short, it’s my spirit animal...adventurous, courageous, overcoming obstacles,” Dolan said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saraland PD arrest 18-year-old on fentanyl trafficking charges
Saraland PD arrests 18-year-old on fentanyl trafficking charges
Noah Hastings, 54, of Foley was identified as the alleged burglar who was killed by the homeowner
Alleged burglar killed by homeowner in Baldwin County
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Baby Harlow found safe.
UPDATE: Missing 9-month-old girl found alive, per Parrish Police
Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room

Latest News

Mobile's Braided River Brewing Company wins big at contest
Mobile’s Braided River Brewing Company wins big at contest
Mobile's Braided River Brewing Company wins big at contest
Mobile's Braided River Brewing Company wins big at contest
LoDa Art Walk celebrates dance, holds tattoo contest
LoDa Art Walk celebrates dance, holds tattoo contest
Body cam video shows firefighters battling apartment complex blaze
Bodycam video shows Citronelle Fire Rescue battling big blaze