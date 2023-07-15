Mobile’s Braided River Brewing Company wins big at contest

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A brewing company in Mobile told the country they have arrived on the national scene by winning big at a contest in Ohio.

Braided River Brewing Company took major honors at the 15th annual U.S. Open Beer Championship.

The competition judged more than 9,000 beers representing 170 different styles in 147 categories.

Braided River Brewing’s seasonal New Wave Pilsner won gold and Mutual Friends Sour Brown Ale won silver. They were also the only Alabama brewery to medal in the competition.

The company’s master brewer told FOX10 News it’s an honor to win.

“I mean it’s incredible it’s one of the biggest awards you can win in this industry and to bring that home to Mobile means a lot to us so we’re more than excited,” said Blake Yerkes.

Braided River Brewing Company is located at 420 St. Louis St.

