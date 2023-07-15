Motion filed to revoke bond of murder suspect accused to leading police on chase

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile 19-year-old was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail Thursday night for allegedly attempting to elude officers and, according to jail records, he was out on bond for a felony murder charge at the time.

On Friday, a motion was filed to revoke bond for Jaravien Allen-White.

According to court documents, Allen-White led police on a chase reaching more than 90 mph. Allen-White’s car was stopped by deployed spikes that disabled his tires.

According to Mobile police, he was also found to be in possession of a firearm, which violates federal law as well as his bond conditions.

